EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.79

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 14255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get EverQuote alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $706.02 million, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,950 shares of company stock worth $1,392,342. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 180.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,506 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 8.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.