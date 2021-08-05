Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Linda Dorcena Forry Sells 625 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 746,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 166,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.