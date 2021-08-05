Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.37

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$14.09, with a volume of 11876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 98.72%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,200. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $93,821.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

