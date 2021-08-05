EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVOP. Barclays boosted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

EVO Payments stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,537. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 927,740 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

