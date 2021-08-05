Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $10.78. Evolus shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

