Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €31.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.27 ($36.79).

FRA:EVK opened at €29.75 ($35.00) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

