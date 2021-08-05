Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Holdings Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,261 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

