Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.72

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 8585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 112,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.