Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE:EXN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 16,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

