Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

