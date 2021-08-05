Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.

EXC stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Get Exelon alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.