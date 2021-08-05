eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Plans — Dividend of $0.04

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.15 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,007,290. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

