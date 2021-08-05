eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54. eXp World has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.15 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,301,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 264,500 shares of company stock worth $9,007,290 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

