Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

