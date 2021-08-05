Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post $104.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.64 million to $105.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $93.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $425.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.19. 200,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,365. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,512,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

