Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXPO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.07.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

