Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 888.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $56.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

