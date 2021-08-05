F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Acquires 2,827 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

