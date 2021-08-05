Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$735.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $67.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FFH. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$704.17.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$557.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$346.84 and a 1 year high of C$581.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$546.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

