FairGame Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $1.44 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairGame has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001976 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006016 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00076320 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.