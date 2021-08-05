Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Up 3.7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 103,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 110,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.24 million and a PE ratio of -19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falco Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.