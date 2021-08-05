Falcon Project Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $45,017.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00101074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00139330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,794.16 or 0.99697857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.13 or 0.00828807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

