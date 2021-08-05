FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. FansTime has a market cap of $920,654.41 and $1.54 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00957086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00097674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044075 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

