Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Buys $15,420.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director David Z. Paull acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $15,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,384.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 34.12%. Research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.