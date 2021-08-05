Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.96. 6,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.