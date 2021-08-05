Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $7,934.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

