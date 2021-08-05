Feellike (FLL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,302.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00102799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00146836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.25 or 0.99962741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00855408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

