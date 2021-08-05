Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 615.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 79,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.