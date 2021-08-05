Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. On average, analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRGI stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

