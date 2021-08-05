Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 157 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $3,158,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

CarMax stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

