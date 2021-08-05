Financial Contrast: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) versus Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 28.28 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -36.40 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hong Yuan Holding Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Danimer Scientific and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.73%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

