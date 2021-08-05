Financial Review: Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) vs. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics N/A -47.84% -43.13% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -103.64% -81.17%

Magenta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$74.94 million ($1.71) -3.75 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($0.76) -4.86

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magenta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magenta Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.01%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 333.60%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals beats Magenta Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases. It has a has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with AVROBIO, Inc.to evaluate potential utility of MGTA-117 for conditioning of patients receiving one or more investigational lentiviral gene therapies; and clinical trial collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. to evaluate the utility of MGTA-145, in combination with plerixafor, for mobilization and collection of stem cells in adults and adolescents with sickle cell disease. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

