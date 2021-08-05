Financial Survey: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) versus Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 4 4 3 0 1.91

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 746.15%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $46.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75% Editas Medicine -147.51% -28.42% -20.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 30.33 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.76 Editas Medicine $90.73 million 34.43 -$115.98 million ($1.98) -23.26

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Editas Medicine beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

