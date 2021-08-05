Financial Survey: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Robert Half International alerts:

This table compares Robert Half International and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International 7.86% 35.42% 16.50% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Robert Half International and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International 2 3 4 0 2.22 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robert Half International currently has a consensus target price of $89.29, indicating a potential downside of 8.47%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.84%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Robert Half International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Robert Half International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Robert Half International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robert Half International and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International $5.11 billion 2.15 $306.28 million $2.70 36.13 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.14 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -8.17

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robert Half International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Robert Half International has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Robert Half International beats Volt Information Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; and senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance improvement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing freelance and project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It serves clients and employment candidates. Robert Half International Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.