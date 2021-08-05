Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$41.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.83.

Finning International stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.02. 281,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,807. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$19.14 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.82.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,369,137.48.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

