First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCF. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

FCF opened at $12.99 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

