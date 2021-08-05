First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCF. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

