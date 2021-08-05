First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.07 on Thursday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

