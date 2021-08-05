First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE FRC opened at $195.72 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

