Fivebalance 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,476.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. Fivebalance has a market cap of $77,046.14 and approximately $1,476.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00058947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.48 or 0.00913886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00043295 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,097,813,129 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,013,528 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.