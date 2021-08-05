Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Up 22.3%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) shot up 22.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.41. 8,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,018,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flora Growth stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.11% of Flora Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flora Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

