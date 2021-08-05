Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLGZY shares. Citigroup lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.