Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Fluidra stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.14. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

