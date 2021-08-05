FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $189.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $178.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $752.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $756.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $819.77 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $838.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FORM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,196. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

