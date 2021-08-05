Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $865.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.65.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

