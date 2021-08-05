Founders Capital Management Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

NYSE:V traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $238.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.36. The company has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

