Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

FOXF traded up $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $159.23. 213,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,186. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.