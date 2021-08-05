Frances A. Skinner Purchases 400 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Frances A. Skinner bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.86 per share, with a total value of $11,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

