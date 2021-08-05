Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 11,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,453. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3954 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

