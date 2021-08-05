Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $38.36

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $39.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 4,989 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FMS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
