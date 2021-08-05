Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $38.36

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $39.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 4,989 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

